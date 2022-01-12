Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.44). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altimmune by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 6.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.43. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

