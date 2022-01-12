Amazon.com, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,875.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $19.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $20.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $23.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $193.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,179.32.

AMZN stock opened at $3,307.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,450.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,432.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

