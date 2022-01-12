Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,179.32.

AMZN stock opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,450.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,432.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

