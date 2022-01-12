AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Sells $7,140,625.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $7,140,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,398,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,393,551. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

