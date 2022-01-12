American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $21.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.77.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 41,030,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,906,000. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

