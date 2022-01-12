American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

