American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $9,783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 368,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE AEO opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

