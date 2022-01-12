American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $104,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

