American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

