American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $182.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $171.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

AXP stock opened at $175.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,934,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

