American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

