American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. American International Group posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

AIG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,145,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,342. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

