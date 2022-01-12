American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in American Water Works by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.08 and a 200-day moving average of $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

