American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.60

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 41157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,445 shares of company stock worth $3,256,998. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

