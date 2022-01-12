AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $148.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

