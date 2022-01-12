Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Amgen were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $232.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

