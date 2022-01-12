Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth $371,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.