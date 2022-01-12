Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce $18.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 741.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $39.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Arvinas stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. 5,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,443. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $5,944,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

