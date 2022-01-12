Analysts Anticipate Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Better Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTTX. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 21,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey bought 10,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 55,083 shares of company stock worth $317,283 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 59,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,842. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

