Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $16.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $66.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $66.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,341. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

