Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sonoco Products by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SON traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 551,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,942. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

