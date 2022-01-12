Analysts Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. CareDx posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,422,660. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 269.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 66,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CareDx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 32.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 847,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 209,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CareDx by 41.9% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 932,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,587. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -120.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. CareDx has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

