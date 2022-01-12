Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7,990.56%.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. 84,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,630. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 392.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 537,187 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

