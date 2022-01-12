Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. John Bean Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

JBT traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $152.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,614. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average is $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,361 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,596,000 after buying an additional 127,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.