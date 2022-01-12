Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.02. Zynga posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ZNGA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 92,946,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,094,188. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,822 shares of company stock valued at $557,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Zynga by 129.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.