Analysts Issue Forecasts for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$19.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

