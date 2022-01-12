Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $94.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,215,967 shares of company stock valued at $99,998,579. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

