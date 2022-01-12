Analysts Offer Predictions for Astronics Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Astronics in a report released on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Astronics has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after buying an additional 57,593 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 636,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Astronics by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 463,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Astronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

