Analysts Offer Predictions for Nkarta, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nkarta in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will earn ($2.64) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $13.42 on Monday. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $442.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06).

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.