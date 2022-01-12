Analysts Offer Predictions for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $11.80 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 211,113 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

