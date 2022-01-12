Analysts Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target at C$48.28

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares in the company, valued at C$1,083,255,684.60.

Shares of ACO.X traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 144,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.38. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$36.21 and a twelve month high of C$46.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

