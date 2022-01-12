Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
BAYRY has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,897. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
