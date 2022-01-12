Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BAYRY has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,897. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

