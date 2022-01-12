Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price at $85.92

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 49,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,507. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

