Analysts Set CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Price Target at $2.38

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.52. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

