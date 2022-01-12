Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Price Target at C$8.94

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.94.

A number of analysts have commented on CPG shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

TSE CPG opened at C$8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.06. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.50.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

