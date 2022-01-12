Analysts Set Expectations for Associated Banc-Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

NYSE ASB opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Associated Banc by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

