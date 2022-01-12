Analysts Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Target Price at $294.88

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.18. 982,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,204. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.91 and a 200 day moving average of $269.07. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

