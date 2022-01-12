Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$76.31

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cormark raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:SLF traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,197. The stock has a market cap of C$41.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.22. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$58.72 and a 52-week high of C$72.01.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6499993 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

