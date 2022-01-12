Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $24.17

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,845. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

