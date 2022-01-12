Analyzing Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Cumulus Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Cumulus Media -0.07% -2.82% -0.61%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vistas Media Acquisition and Cumulus Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cumulus Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vistas Media Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.99%. Cumulus Media has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.14%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Cumulus Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Cumulus Media $816.22 million 0.28 -$59.72 million ($0.05) -219.00

Vistas Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cumulus Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Cumulus Media shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cumulus Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumulus Media has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc. engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising. The Corporate and Other segment consists of the overall executive, administrative and support functions for each of the company’s reportable segments, including finance and administration, legal, human resources and information technology functions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

