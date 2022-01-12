Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 7.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $57,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $13.01 on Wednesday, hitting $450.84. 10,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

