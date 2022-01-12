Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s 10th Largest Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,693,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781,309 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 1.6% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of AON worth $5,341,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.43. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

