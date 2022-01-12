Apollo Currency (APL) Market Capitalization Hits $46.15 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $46.15 million and $4.65 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00215880 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00041460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.06 or 0.00494184 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00079925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.