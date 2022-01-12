Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

AMEH stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 398,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

