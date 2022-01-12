Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after buying an additional 358,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $156.19 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $163.02. The company has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.41.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.