AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cannonball Research

Analysts at Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s current price.

APP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Shares of APP opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88.

In related news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,309,192 shares of company stock worth $762,056,431 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

