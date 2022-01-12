Arcblock (ABT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.90 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $2.90 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00060887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

