Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading Down 1.5%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 59,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 14,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Kalgoorlie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

