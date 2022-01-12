Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 381 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 381 ($5.17). 1,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of £111.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 396.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.29.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

