Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $703.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

